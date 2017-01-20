Milos Raonic vs Gilles Simon Australian Open 2017 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

With Novak Djokovic’s stunning round two loss to Denis Istomin on Thursday, there is a great opportunity for someone to take advantage and make the final without the need to play the six time champion. Amongst the favourites to do so will be third seed Milos Raonic, who will have to navigate the tricky Gilles Simon to move one step closer to his second grand slam final. It will be the final match on Hisense Arena on Saturday evening.

It was at Wimbledon where Raonic made his first final, suitably helped by the Sam Querrey win over Djokovic earlier on in the tournament. His win over Roger Federer later in the tournament proved that he belongs at the top though and should be favoured to make the final ahead of anyone else. He has started the tournament well with wins over Dustin Brown and the in-form Gilles Muller. In the latter match, Raonic was battling flu but made it look like he was just fine to win in straight sets against his Luxembourger opponent.

Meanwhile, Simon won his first two rounds against opponents ranked 100 and 190 respectively. He dealt with them like he should, winning both in straights for the lost of just 13 games. Raonic is well familiar with his opponent and has dealt with him well the four times they have met.

He leads the Head to Head with 3-1, losing the last meeting at Queens in 2015. “He’s going to be there really trying to get me to play at his speed, his rhythm. Obviously he tries to slow things down, play low. I’ve got to serve well and I’ve got to be aggressive and I’ve got to take it to him. The last thing I want to do is get into this sort of game of playing long rallies with him.” said Raonic.

Prediction:

Milos Raonic in straight sets

