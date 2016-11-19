Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori SF Preview – ATP Finals 2016

Share & Comment Tweet

In the evening session of the World Tour Finals in London, World No.2 Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori face off for a spot in the finals where the winner will play the victor of the earlier semi final between Andy Murray and Milos Raonic. A matchup between the No.1 and No.2 player for the top spot is very much expected and would be a great way to end the tour season.

Djokovic made it 3-0 in the group stage by defeated alternate David Goffin 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour, outclassing the Belgian from start to finish. It was the perfect way for Djokovic to round off the group, especially when you consider Nishikori played a three set match yesterday evening. After a disappointing end to the season, Djokovic seems to be regaining confidence with his three victories here. “I’ve been playing better and better as I proceed in the tournament…it’s the last couple matches of the year hopefully…I’m going to give it all on the court and see what happens.”

Nishikori is the most unfortunate of the semi finalists having played in the evening on Friday night. The Japanese won the first set but eventually fell to a three set loss against Marin Clic, whom had gone 0-2 in the group to date. With only points and prize money on the line but not access to the next round. Nishikori can go third in the overall year end rankings but it will require him to beat both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray over the weekend, something very unlikely to happen.

Djokovic extended his record over his group’s competitors to 26-0 to further assert his dominance over them and will be very confident going into this match with a very dominant record, this time 10-2 against the Japanese. That includes the last 9. Amongst them is 2 WTF matches where Djokovic won sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0, although one of those matches also included a set won for Nishikori. It wouldn’t be surprising at all for Djokovic to earn another comfortable win but the dominant fashion in which he won those matches may be too much of an ask.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets