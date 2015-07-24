Rafael Nadal to Play Hamburg Ahead of US Open Series

Share & Comment Tweet

Although Rafael Nadal was not originally scheduled to take part in an event between Wimbledon and the Rogers Cup in Montreal, it appears the Spaniard has opted to take part in one more clay court tournament to help bolster his ranking prior to the final Grand Slam of the season.

The tournament that Nadal opted to take part in is the Bet-at-home Open in Hamburg, Germany, which begins on Monday, July 27th. The news was officially announced by tournament director Michael Stich and was followed up by an official tweet.

It is Nadal’s first time in seven year playing that particular event. That time was in 2008, when the Hamburg tournament still fell under the Masters Series. He defeated Federer in the final to claim the title.

The world No. 10 will be joined by his compatriot David Ferrer, who is recovering from an elbow injury that sidelined him during Wimbledon, as well as Borna Coric, Fabio Fognini, Juan Monaco, Tommy Robredo and Gilles Simon.

After losing just his second match ever at the French Open this year to be denied a 10th title at Roland Garros, Nadal began his grass court season by claiming the Stuttgart title following a straight sets victory against Victor Troicki. He won the match 7-6(3), 6-3 to earn his first title on grass since the 2010 Wimbledon Championships. However, he followed that up with a opening round loss to Alexandr Dolgopolov at the Aegon Championships and then suffered a second round loss to Dustin Brown at Wimbledon.

The bet-at-home Open is scheduled to begin on Monday, 27th of July in Hamburg.