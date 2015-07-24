Rafael Nadal to Play Hamburg Ahead of US Open Series

Although Rafael Nadal was not originally scheduled to take part in an event between Wimbledon and the Rogers Cup in Montreal, it appears the Spaniard has opted to take part in one more clay court tournament to help bolster his ranking prior to the final Grand Slam of the season.
The tournament that Nadal opted to take part in is the Bet-at-home Open in Hamburg, Germany, which begins on Monday, July 27th. The news was officially announced by tournament director Michael Stich and was followed up by an official tweet.
It is Nadal’s first time in seven year playing that particular event. That time was in 2008, when the Hamburg tournament still fell under the Masters Series. He defeated Federer in the final to claim the title.
The world No. 10 will be joined by his compatriot David Ferrer, who is recovering from an elbow injury that sidelined him during Wimbledon, as well as Borna Coric, Fabio Fognini, Juan Monaco, Tommy Robredo and Gilles Simon.
After losing just his second match ever at the French Open this year to be denied a 10th title at Roland Garros, Nadal began his grass court season by claiming the Stuttgart title following a straight sets victory against Victor Troicki. He won the match 7-6(3), 6-3 to earn his first title on grass since the 2010 Wimbledon Championships. However, he followed that up with a opening round loss to Alexandr Dolgopolov at the Aegon Championships and then suffered a second round loss to Dustin Brown at Wimbledon.
The bet-at-home Open is scheduled to begin on Monday, 27th of July in Hamburg.
Nadal will have to approach this tournament with the memory of Stuttgart firmly in mind. He has to proceed methodically to win. But he also needs to fight not only against his opponents, but his own internal demons. The debate about coach Tony is understandable since Tony takes a cognitive and behavioral approach to Rafa’s fears. Let’s remember that Rafa has feared everything, including dogs and the dark, but that the tennis court was the one place where he could master those fears. That is no longer the case, which is why he cowers in the face of inferior opponents who appear menacing. I don’t mean to say that all of Rafa’s problems are psychological, but some surely are. If he could recall and re-enact his struggle against those fears, converting them into defiance and dominance on the court, he can win. It may be time for him to get some serious psychological help with those driving fears he lives with. Not all all sure that Tony with his “he just needs to win more tournaments” can really help him at that level. I guess my fear is that his loyalty to Tony is so great that he would rather destroy his tennis career than leave him.
Bruno Bauer The fears you talk about are the fears of a much younger Nadal. Ten or more years ago he was frightened of the dark and dogs. He is no longer that person, and I’m not so sure that his fears are such that he requires “serious” psychological help. It seems to me that he is completely level headed in his own assessment of his game. Rafa knows how to win and he’ll find it again sooner than later.
Yes, but any psychologist can tell you that fears one thought that one had overcome with age can return with full force. I think that is one reason he told Conchita that he does not know what is happening to him. of course, everything i am saying is speculation. i see that he is up against Verdasco in the first round at Hamburg. Given that Verdasco beat him this year, it will be an opportunity to overcome him. When he overcomes Fognini, given the recent past, then we might be on our way to a better game.